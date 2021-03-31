SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $158,581.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $4.72 or 0.00007978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 500,793.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00062435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.00321874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.99 or 0.00813929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00082717 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031170 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 439,993 coins and its circulating supply is 412,851 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

