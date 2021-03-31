Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,344 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,038. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average of $74.72. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

