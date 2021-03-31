Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,923 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after buying an additional 432,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after buying an additional 418,262 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,162,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 457.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 141,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 116,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 173,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 94,516 shares during the last quarter.

ARKF traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.20. 52,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,532. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

