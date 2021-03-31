Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.11 Million in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for 1.0% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,048.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 75.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKW traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.79. 110,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,327. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $191.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.38.

