Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000.

IFRA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.37. 367,735 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.42.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

