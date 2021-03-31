Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.47.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $265.55. 6,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.06 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

