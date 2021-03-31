Safestay plc (LON:SSTY) Insider Michael Hirst Sells 97,142 Shares

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY) insider Michael Hirst sold 97,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total value of £19,428.40 ($25,383.33).

SSTY stock opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £13.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.11. Safestay plc has a 12-month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 22.10 ($0.29).

About Safestay

Safestay plc operates and develops traveler accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

