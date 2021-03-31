Safestay plc (LON:SSTY) Insider Michael Hirst Sells 97,142 Shares

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY) insider Michael Hirst sold 97,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total value of £19,428.40 ($25,383.33).
SSTY stock opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £13.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.11. Safestay plc has a 12-month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 22.10 ($0.29).
