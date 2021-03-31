Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOV traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,206. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $140.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

