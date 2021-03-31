Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $680,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

DKNG traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.00. 80,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,012,416. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.46.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.