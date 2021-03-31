Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 132,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYK traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.06. 2,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $250.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.52.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

