Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,176,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,049,000.

NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.45. 1,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,168. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

