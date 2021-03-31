Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 36 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $4.95 on Wednesday, reaching $844.93. The company had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,729. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.98 and a 52 week high of $887.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $787.04 and its 200-day moving average is $582.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,979,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.