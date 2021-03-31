salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 4,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $259,140.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $925,489.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total value of $929,789.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,005,813.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,738,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,832. The firm has a market cap of $195.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after buying an additional 599,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.