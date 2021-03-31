Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives $149.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.88.

SAFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:SAFM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,507. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $105.74 and a twelve month high of $167.41.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

