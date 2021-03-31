Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Santa Cruz County Bank stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.91. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards.

