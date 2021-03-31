Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Update

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,700 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the February 28th total of 279,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 166.1 days.
Shares of Sany Heavy Equipment International stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile
See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.