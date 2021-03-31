Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Update

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,700 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the February 28th total of 279,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 166.1 days.

Shares of Sany Heavy Equipment International stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of integrated excavation machinery, integrated coal mining equipment, and coal mine transportation equipment. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistic Equipment.

