SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 362.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,345 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in SAP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

SAP stock opened at $121.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.85. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $103.21 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

