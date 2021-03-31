Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $24.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.94.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Schneider National by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,187 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Schneider National by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.97. 648,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

