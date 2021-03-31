Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $24.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.94.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Schneider National by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,187 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Schneider National by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.97. 648,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Analyst Recommendations for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit