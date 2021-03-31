Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,392 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $16,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $73.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.49.

