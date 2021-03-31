SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,173.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 60% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $100,662.48 and $1,173.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 113.3% higher against the dollar.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

