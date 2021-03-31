Sculptor Capital LP Buys New Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,825,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DASH. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $10,778,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $741,000.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $128.60. 51,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,572. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Barclays began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.13.

In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 26,900 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $3,627,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

