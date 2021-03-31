Sculptor Capital LP Invests $109.83 Million in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,842,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $109,827,000. Las Vegas Sands comprises about 0.5% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.24% of Las Vegas Sands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,289 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE LVS traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LVS. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.31.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.