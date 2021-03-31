Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FVAM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 5:01 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 5:01 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in 5:01 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 5:01 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 5:01 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FVAM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,900. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41. 5:01 Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.00.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

