Sculptor Capital LP Purchases 212,874 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,874 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.0% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $229,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $357.52. The company had a trading volume of 135,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,925. The company has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.48. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $227.10 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

