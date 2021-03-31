Sculptor Capital LP Purchases Shares of 591,899 Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 591,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRSV. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings V in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Gores Holdings V by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 51,463 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRSV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 30,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,522. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

