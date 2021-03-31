Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Holdings Increased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 11,063.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $78.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379,826 shares of company stock worth $267,694,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

