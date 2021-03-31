SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives $19.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

SPNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,862,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,493,000 after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 104,617 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at $8,317,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 468,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 133,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,645. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $486.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.24.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

