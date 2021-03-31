Semux (SEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $181,819.42

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Semux token can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Semux has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $181,819.42 and approximately $35.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00032303 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007718 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

