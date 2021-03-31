Shattuck Labs, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:STTK) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 7th

Shattuck Labs’ (NASDAQ:STTK) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 7th. Shattuck Labs had issued 11,882,352 shares in its IPO on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $201,999,984 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

STTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

NASDAQ STTK opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.51. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STTK. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $6,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $4,094,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $45,082,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

