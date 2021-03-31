Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of SAEYY opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $29.99.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAEYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.