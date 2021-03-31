Short Interest in Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Declines By 26.9%

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 1,304,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

AAVVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $364.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.83. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

