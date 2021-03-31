Short Interest in ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Grows By 100.0%

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADVANZ PHARMA stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.98. 641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35. ADVANZ PHARMA has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $830.54 million and a PE ratio of -8.12.

ADVANZ PHARMA Company Profile

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates in two segments, ADVANZ PHARMA International and ADVANZ PHARMA North America. The ADVANZ PHARMA International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

