Short Interest in ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Grows By 100.0%

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADVANZ PHARMA stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.98. 641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35. ADVANZ PHARMA has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $830.54 million and a PE ratio of -8.12.

ADVANZ PHARMA Company Profile

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates in two segments, ADVANZ PHARMA International and ADVANZ PHARMA North America. The ADVANZ PHARMA International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for ADVANZ PHARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVANZ PHARMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit