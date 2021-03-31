Short Interest in Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Expands By 68.7%

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Appili Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Appili Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. 53,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,614. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 13.74. Appili Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 million and a PE ratio of -6.53.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit