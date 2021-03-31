Short Interest in Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Expands By 68.7%

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Appili Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Appili Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. 53,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,614. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 13.74. Appili Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 million and a PE ratio of -6.53.

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

