Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Declines By 42.1%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the February 28th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $174,000.

Shares of CII stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. 401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,122. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

