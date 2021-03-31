Short Interest in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Rises By 104.2%

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of China Finance Online stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. China Finance Online has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $31.40.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 53.00%.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

