Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Expands By 100.3%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, an increase of 100.3% from the February 28th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period.

NYSE RQI remained flat at $$13.92 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,900. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

