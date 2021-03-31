Short Interest in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Drops By 39.6%

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,800 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the February 28th total of 553,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE CTS traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,429. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. CTS has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.89 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CTS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CTS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.