Short Interest in EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Expands By 50.0%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of YECO opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. EV Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $6.37.
About EV Biologics
