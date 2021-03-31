Short Interest in EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Expands By 50.0%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of YECO opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. EV Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

About EV Biologics

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

