Short Interest in FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Declines By 50.0%

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FFDF opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. FFD Financial has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd.

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

