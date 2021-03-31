Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Increases By 51.0%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the February 28th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QABA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.52. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,710. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $61.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36.

