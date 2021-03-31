Short Interest in Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Drops By 30.4%

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLTDF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Flow Traders in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Flow Traders from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Flow Traders from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Flow Traders stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26. Flow Traders has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $44.70.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as similar financial products.

