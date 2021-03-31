Short Interest in GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Drops By 36.2%

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,307,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GB Sciences stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. 129,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,608. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. GB Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

Get GB Sciences alerts:

GB Sciences Company Profile

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of cannabinoid medicines in North America and Europe. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc in October 2016.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for GB Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.