Short Interest in GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Drops By 36.2%

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,307,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GB Sciences stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. 129,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,608. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. GB Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.
GB Sciences Company Profile
See Also: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for GB Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.