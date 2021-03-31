Short Interest in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Grows By 79.5%

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGAC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. 2,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,127. IG Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,520,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,065,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in IG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,130,000.

IG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company .The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

