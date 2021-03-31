Short Interest in Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Increases By 50.8%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,011,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IDTY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. 524,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,671. Ipsidy has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.
Ipsidy Company Profile
Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.