Short Interest in Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Increases By 50.8%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,011,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IDTY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. 524,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,671. Ipsidy has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

Ipsidy Company Profile

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

