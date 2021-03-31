Short Interest in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Decreases By 29.8%

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,909,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 100,220 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 131,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

OBSV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. 24,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,401,513. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $188.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts expect that ObsEva will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

