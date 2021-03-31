Short Interest in Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Drops By 32.7%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reliance Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLLWF remained flat at $$3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Reliance Worldwide has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.49.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

