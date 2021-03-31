Short Interest in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Decreases By 29.0%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the February 28th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SLQT traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,900. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.44.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $13,593,139.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,889,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,009,373.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $320,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,655,580.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,518,913 shares of company stock worth $41,119,843. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 704,897 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SelectQuote by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after buying an additional 404,898 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLQT. Barclays increased their target price on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

