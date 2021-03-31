Short Interest in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Drops By 46.8%

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the February 28th total of 37,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of SRLP stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,358. Sprague Resources has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $22.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $512.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently 242.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP increased its position in Sprague Resources by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,087,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 151,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

