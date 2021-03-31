Short Interest in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Grows By 78.7%

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,600 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the February 28th total of 332,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 111.87 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $64.82.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

