Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Grows By 117.6%

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNL opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Company Profile

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

